LSDXOXO Explores Black Nostalgia for XL Recordings 'Dedicated 2 Disrespect' EP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Photo: Pe Ferreira

LSDXOXO will release Dedicated 2 Disrespect, a new EP as part of XL Recordings‘ house bag series.

Dedicated 2 Disrespect follows LSDXOXO’s Waiting 2 Exhale mixtape in October 2020. It’s his first EP with both original compositions and vocals, aiming to deliver “an illustrious portrait and narrative of the intersections between rave, techno, house, gender, camp, sexuality, and race,” we’re told by XL. It’s a project that “oscillates between the politics and the party so effortlessly.”

The EP leads with “SICK BITCH, the latest display of LSDXOXO’s deliciously eclectic brand of pop techno. He wanted to make a pop anthem with vocals that had the playfulness and vulgarity of Chicago ghetto house, LSDXOXO says.

The track comes accompanied by LSDXOXO’s first music video, conceptualized alongside Mischa Notcutt. Inspired by Black nostalgia, the video emulates “the fine line between feeling sexy and feeling messy, a quintessential rave modality,” XL tells XLR8R.

LSDXOXO, real name RJ Glasgow, is an artist from Philadelphia who made a name for himself in New York, known for the way he manipulates mainstream sounds by craftily layering pop tracks and vocal samples between Baltimore club, ghetto house, hardcore, electro, and techno. He currently resides in Berlin, Germany, where he runs his own club night, Floorgasm.

Tracklisting



01. The Devil

02. Baby

03. SICK BITCH

04. Mutant Exotic

Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sick Bitch” below and pre-order here.