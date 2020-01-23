Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell, and David Sumner Unveil New LSD 12″ 'Third Process' EP is out February 17.

Photo: Bart Heemskerk

Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell, and David Sumner (a.k.a Function) will release a new EP as LSD, titled Third Process, out February 17.

Third Process forms the third installment of the trio’s Process series, and follows two double packs on Ostgut Ton and the first release on their self-titled LSD imprint last year.

We’re told to expect “a fierce three-track techno pack,” with futuristic drum programming and mind-melting melodies “for maximum dancefloor impact.”

LSD focuses on the psychedelic aspects of techno while emphasizing the cross-pollination of each member’s style and rhythmic sensibility. The project’s seeds were planted during a mutual gig at the Moulin Rouge, Paris in July 2015 in support of Function’s Berghain 07 mix. There, the trio exchanged thoughts on a collaboration that would blur the line between DJing and live performance, with each member manipulating separate elements and tracks to unpredictably construct and deconstruct the whole.

Tracklisting



A. Process 10

B1. Process 11

B2. Process 12

Third Process is out February 17 on 12″ and digital. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.