Luke Vibert to Release First Wagon Christ Album in 10 Years 'Recepticon' LP is out on October 24.

Luke Vibert will release Recepticon, his first Wagon Christ album in nearly a decade.

Vibert, a Cornwall, United Kingdom native, has been at the forefront of electronic music for the last 25 years, earning him a cult-like following for his many recording aliases like Amen Andrews, Kerrier District, Plug, Spac Hand Luke, Ace of Clubs, and Luke Warm. He also releases music under his own name.

Launched in 1994, Vibert’s Wagon Christ moniker has been key in pioneering the trip-hop or downtempo genre of electronic music. It sees him creating, sampling, and using various instrumental hip-hop and funk riffs, found electronic sounds, rare breakbeats, outlandish spoken word samples, and carefully mined sound bites, all bound together with those thick Wagon Christ grooves. Vibert last adorned the alias with 2011’s Toomorrow on Ninja Tune.

We’re told that Recepticon follows the same combination of “mind-warping sampladelic electronic music.” It comes via People of Rhythm Records, packaged with new artwork and visuals by illustrator Celyn Brazier, who illustrated the previous Wagon Christ releases. It’s available on color double vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

For more information on Vibert, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

People of Rhythm is a record label, performing arts presenter, and a creative music production company. Previous label releases include Vibert’s Turn EP.

Tracklisting



01. Hello

02. Boogie Serious

03. Hazlehertz

04. Alright

05. U R Here

06. Never Odd Or Odd

07. Special Designer Song

09. Bleep Me Out

10. Same Ol’, Same Ol’ Recording

11. Likewutchyadoo

12. Innosynth

13. Recepticon

14. Lunderneath

15. Lavengers

Recepticon LP is out on October 24. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream clips below. “Special Designer Song” is available in full.