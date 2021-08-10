Marco Shuttle’s Third Album Next on New York’s Incienso 'Cobalt Desert Oasis' LP is scheduled for October 15 release.

Photo: Riccardo Malberti

Marco Shuttle (born Marco Sartorelli) will release his third album, Cobalt Desert Oasis, on Jenny Slattery and Anthony Naples’ Incienso label.

Cobalt Desert Oasis features a varied collection of music that Shuttle has recorded across a two-year period. Often traveling to remote destinations, he would come back to his home in Berlin with field recordings, images, and other inspirations to process in his studio and turn into sound.

We’re told to expect something “more abstract than a travel diary,” where sounds of the environment blend in with modular synthesis, drum machines, effects, and analog oscillators, “resulting in a cinematic listening experience where psychedelia and mysticism weave together in a sort of alien soundscape.” The end result is “reminiscent of a parallel utopian world.”

Unlike Shuttle’s previous albums, including 2017’s Systhema on Donato Dozzy’s Spazio Disponibile, Cobalt Desert Oasis has strong acoustic element. Amongst other percussion instruments, Shuttle uses the Tombak, a traditional Persian hand drum capable of reaching a wide range of frequencies.

For more information on Shuttle, check out his XLR8R Studio Essentials feature here.

Tracklisting



01. AfA

02. Danza De Los Voladores

03. Through The Cobalt Desert

04. Il Serpente Cosmico

05. Tombak Healer

06. Acrobat

07. Winds Of Cydonia

08. Polysolation

09. Into Thin Air

10. Bembe Bongo

11. 4Dimensional Soundwaves

Cobalt Desert Oasis LP is scheduled for October 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Acrobat” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://marcoshuttle.bandcamp.com/album/cobalt-desert-oasis">Cobalt Desert Oasis by Marco Shuttle</a>