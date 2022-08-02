Massimiliano Pagliara Next on Permanent Vacation with Fourth Album 'See You In Paradise' LP is scheduled for October 21 release.

Massimiliano Pagliara will return to Permanent Vacation with his fourth studio album.

Written during the lockdown period in 2020, See You In Paradise offers the “whole sonic spectrum” from the Italian artist’s universe, we’re told.

Across 10 new tracks, the hardware enthusiast and Panorama Bar resident brings bright melodies, pop hooks, and Chicago house groove, with techno tracks and atmospheric soundscapes.

We’re told that the release “takes you on a journey” through Pagliara’s “mind, body, and soul,” from his disco passion and pulsating dancefloor moments to meditative ambience. It’s inspired, both musically and aesthetically, by disco hero Patrick Cowley.

The release features collaborations with Snax, Fort Romeau, and Init, with whom he has worked before. Curses, Coloray, and Vanessa also feature, as do live musicians playing piano and saxophone.

Under the artistic direction of Pagliara, each artist was invited to bring their own talent to the album, and together they’ve created a “refuge full of beauty and harmony and free from worries in an upside down world,” hence the album’s title.

The release follows Pagliara’s Nothing Stays In One Place For Long EP for the Munich label, which he released in 2020. His three other albums have landed on Live At Robert Johnson.

For more information on Pagliara, check out his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklist



01. Persistently There

02. Half-time Dreams feat. INIT

03. Reset feat. Fort Romeau & Coloray

04. Snap Out feat. Snax

05. Mitate

06. Pepper On The Tongue Feat. Curses

07. Nocturnal Prowler

08. Intense Affectionate

09. See you In Paradise feat. Vanessa

10. Non Attachment

See You In Paradise LP is scheduled for October 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Snap Out” feat Snax in full below.

<a href="https://massimilianopagliara.bandcamp.com/album/snap-out-feat-snax">Snap Out feat. Snax by Massimiliano Pagliara</a>