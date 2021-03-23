Matthewdavid’s Leaving Records Welcomes Habitat for ‘Vaguely Intimate’ Album 'Habitat' LP is scheduled for April 9 release.

Habitat, an environmental music collaboration by Berlin-based composer Niklas Kramer and percussionist Joda Foerster, will release a debut album on Matthewdavid‘s Leaving Records.

Habitat is inspired by the drawings of Italian architect Ettore Sottsass, and each track represents a room in an imaginary building. They wrote it during the summer of 2020.

Across eight tracks, Kramer and Foerster layer, loop, and merge sonic textures and patterns into fluid blocks without the restraint of statics. African log drum, Bolivian chajchas, vibraphone, kalimba, and various other percussion instruments are processed, pitched, and filtered through modular synth and script-based sample cutting to form a collage of asynchronous layers. This result of this, we’re told, is a “vague intimacy,” and “a curious state of comfort in the unknown.”

Kramer is best known for his work in Still Parade, where he produces soft, summer pop. Soon Enough, their latest album, came in November 2018.

For more information of Leaving’s new future, check out Matthewdavid’s XLR8R podcast, recorded last month.

Tracklisting

01. Entrance

02. Air Flows

03. Botanique

04. The Fountain

05. Four Glass Steps

06. Moon Corridor

07. Curved Hallway

08. Levitation Room

Habitat LP is scheduled for April 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Air Flows” and “Four Glass Steps” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://jfoersternkramer.bandcamp.com/album/habitat">Habitat by J Foerster / N Kramer</a>