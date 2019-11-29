Mexico’s Comunité Festival Returns with Bass-Heavy Lineup This year's edition takes place on January 11.

After taking a break in 2019, Comunité festival will return on January 11 for its fourth edition, relocating to the Puerto Escondido beach on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico.

Puerto Escondido is one of the best surf beaches in the world, and a paradise that’s managed to remain mostly under the mainstream tourist radar. The local town, established in 1930, is a low-key destination with plenty of amazing spots to stay and delicious food.

The new location also ushers in a new musical formula. This year’s edition sees Comunité focus more heavily on the bass-heavy sides of cutting-edge club music. With Yu Yu club as a collaborative partner, Mexico’s vital underground club scene is well represented. The groundbreaking NAAFI label are there in full force, with Mexican Jihad and Fausto Bahia both on hand. After a performance an Mutek Mexico, ​Tomás Urquieta is a highlight to watch, while DJ Hotmale brings rowdy acid flair. Nico (f.k.a White Visitation) will also bring his uniquely gritty techno sound, joined by rising CDMX DJs MNTY and Phaedra.

Heading up the rest of the lineup are dubstep legend Mala and Hyperdub boss Kode 9. Madam X is on hand to represent younger strains of bass music, as well as Berlin’s Darwin. Miami’s Nick León brings his experimental flair to the beach, and Kiev’s Raw Unkut will provide a unique ravey, breaks-driven energy. More artists will be announced soon.

This year, the festival has teamed up with sustainability initiative Impact0 to ensure that all steps are in place to make it a green event. Locally sourced food and production materials, a circular cup scheme, a waste management programme, and carbon offsetting are all part of the programme.