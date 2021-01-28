Mexico’s Leo Leal Next on Binh’s Time Passages 'Fractal Magic' LP is scheduled for February release.

Mexican artist Leo Leal will debut on Binh’s Time Passages label with some of his “darkest” material yet, we’re told.

Fractal Magic is Leo Leal’s first release since 2016, and it’s inspired by years of study in metaphysics and alchemy. We’re told that it “fuses cold driving rhythms with infectious chugging beats.”

Binh launched Time Passages in 2014, and he’s since welcomed artists including Evan Baggs, Z@P, and Onur Özer. Binh himself has also put out material there.

Leo Leal is a Monterrey-born DJ- producer who blends his formal piano training background with an experimental approach to studio work. He’s the owner of the Unike Muzik imprint, and contributed to the XLR8R podcast, which you can hear here.

Tracklisting



A1. Fractal Magic

A2. Infinite Dimensions

B1. The Real Apollo Mission

B2. Changing Paradigms

C1. Orbits From Libra

C2. Atonal Memories

D1. Vitalic Force

D2. Muzika Espiritual (feat. Ina Gold)

Fractal Magic LP is scheduled for February release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream the album opener below. We’ll add pre-order links as they become available.