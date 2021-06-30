Mndsgn Kicks Off Mini-Series Unpacking the Influences Behind His Work 'Rare Pleasure' LP is available now.

Ringgo Ancheta (a.k.a Mndsgn) has kicked off a video mini-series called Ringgo in Colour, hoping to show a different side to his work and unpack his various influences. The first episode dives into his love of illustration, after he created all the artwork for Rare Pleasure, his third album on Stones Throw.

Ringgo in Colour also includes appearances from Devin Morrison, who is in Ancheta’s live band and sings on the record. The series is directed by Ross Harris, who says: “I feel like Ringgo approaches his art whether it be music or drawing or paint from a place of playful curiosity but always ends up someplace deep and truly resonant. I aspire to the same process.” All the music in the series is taken from Rare Pleasure.

Rare Pleasure is available now, with the first episode of Ringgo in Colour streaming below.