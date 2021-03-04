Mndsgn Shares Hazy Single Ahead of New Stones Throw Album 'Rare Pleasure' LP is scheduled for June 4 release.

Mndsgn will release his new album, Rare Pleasure, on Stones Throw.

Rare Pleasure is the Los Angeles artist’s third album to be released on Stones Throw. We’re told that following 2016’s Body Wash, Mndsgn’s debut album, this record shows his evolution from beat-maker to vocalist, songwriter, and arranger.

Though he began writing for the album in 2018, the final recordings took just a week in his studio with the help of trusted collaborators: Swarvy on bass, guitar, and as Musical Director for the sessions; Stones Throw label mate Kiefer Shackelford on keys; drum work by Will Logan; the blessed percussion of Carlos Niño; and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on strings. There’s vocals from Fousheé and Anna Wise.

Inspired by soundtrack music, samba, exotica and ’70s library records, Rare Pleasure is “intensely intimate,” the label tells XLR8R. It sources lyrics from Mndsgn’s family and, despite the tenderness of the recordings, the music is “joyfully vibrant,” we’re told.

Alongside the announcement, Mndsgn has shared “Hope You’re Doin’ Better,” the album’s first single. The track’s video, directed by the artist himself, has a ’70s-inspired, whimsical atmosphere, using warm surreal imagery to complement the song’s hazy groove.

In 2019, Mndsgn, real name Ringgo Ancheta, released Snaxx, his second album. You can hear his XLR8R podcast here, filled with funky, left-field cuts.

Rare Pleasure LP is scheduled for June 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hope You’re Doin’ Better” in full below. We’ll add a tracklisting when it becomes available next week.

<a href="https://mndsgn.bandcamp.com/track/hope-youre-doin-better">Hope You're Doin' Better by Mndsgn.</a>