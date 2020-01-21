Moby Unveils 17th Studio Album, ‘All Visible Objects’ 'All Visible Objects' LP is out March 6 via Mute.

Moby has announced his 17th studio album, All Visible Objects, out March 6 via Mute.

Moby, real name Richard Melville Hall, will donate all his profits from All Visible Objects to charitable causes, with each individual track benefiting a different outlet. Among those included are Brighter Green, a public policy action tank that works to raise awareness of and encourage policy action on issues that span the environment, animals, and sustainability; Mercy For Animals, which fights the exploitation of animals; and The American Civil Liberties Union, founded in 1920 to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties. Extinction Rebellion, the Rainforest Action Network, The Physicians Committee, the Good Food Institute, and the Indivisible Project are also named as beneficiaries, among several others.

Over the last 10 years, Moby has been donating one hundred percent of the profits from most of his work to animal and human rights charities.

Moby released his last album, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, in March 2018.

Tracklisting

01. Morningside feat. Apollo Jane

02. My Only Love feat. Mindy Jones (Roxy Music cover)

03. Refuge feat. Linton Kwesi Johnson

04. One Last Time feat. Apollo Jane

05. Power is Taken feat. DH Pelligro & Boogie

06. Rise Up in Love feat. Apollo Jane

07. Forever

08. Too Much Change feat. Apollo Jane

09. Separation

10. Tecie

11. All Visible Objects

All Visible Objects LP is out March 6 via Mute. Meanwhile, you listen to “Power Is Taken” featuring Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro below.