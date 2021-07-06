Moor Mother’s New Album is About “Memory and Imprinting and the Future” 'Black Encyclopedia of the Air' LP is scheduled for September 17 release.

Photo: UV Lucas

Philadelphia poet and musician Moor Mother, the alias of Camae Ayewa, will release her new album, Black Encylcopedia of the Air, on ANTI-.

Black Encylcopedia of the Air comprises 13 tracks about “memory and imprinting and the future.” Ayewa recorded them at home in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, working closely with soundscape artist and producer Olof Melander, from Malmö, Sweden. As with any Moor Mother release, a multitude of instruments and voices flocked to it to create “something strange and unknown, a time-traveler’s guide to the modern world.”

Ayewa is also a vocalist in three collaborative performance groups: Irreversible Entanglements, MoorJewelry, and 700bliss. In 2020, she put out solo albums Circuit City and Clepsydra. Most recently, Ayewa put out BRASS, a collaboration with the rapper billy woods. Last month, Ayewa shared the album track “Zami”, which is named after the book by influential black and queer author Audre Lorde.

Alongside today’s announcement, Ayewa has shared “Obsidian,” on which she thinks about “one’s proximity to violence,” “violence in the home,” and “violence in communities.” It features rapper Pink Siifu, and the video is directed by Ari Marcopoulous, which you can stream below.

Tracklisting

01. Temporal Control Of Light Echoes

02. Mangrove (feat. Elucid & Antonia Gabriela)

03. Race Function (feat. Brother May)

04. Shekere (feat. Lojii)

05. Vera Hall (feat. Bfly)

06. Obsidian (feat. Pink Siifu)

07. Iso Fonk

08. Rogue Waves

09. Made a Circle (feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela & Orion Sun)

10. Tarot (feat. Yatta)

11. Nighthawk Of Time (feat. Black Quantum Futurism)

12. Zami

13. Clock Fight (feat. Elaine Mitchner & Dudu Kouate)

Black Encyclopedia of the Air LP is scheduled for September 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Obsidian” featuring Pink Siifu in full below.