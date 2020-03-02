Morocco’s Oasis Festival Books Identified Patient, Nabihah Iqbal, Roza Terenzi, and More for 2020 Edition This year's edition takes place from September 11 to 13.

Oasis has revealed the first wave of acts to play the Marrakech festival’s sixth edition in September.

Since its inception, Oasis has established itself as North Africa’s premier electronic music festival. The annual event’s lineups have always blended international headliners with rising names from Africa, including Moroccan talents like Fazee, Jilaa, Malika, and Myriam. In doing so, the festival has been a catalyst for the local scene, exposing international audiences to African artists, labels, and collectives.

Included in the first round of names are Black Coffee, DJ Seinfeld, Identified Patient, Tama Sumo, Nabihah Iqbal, Roza Terenzi, and Margaret Dygas. Among the local artists are Jilaa, founder of the Raw Origins label; Fazee, whose genre-bending sets have earned her slots at Concrete and Rex Club in Paris; and Malika, who made her MUTEK debut in 2018.

Oasis takes place a short drive from Marrakech, perched beneath the Atlas mountains. Away from the music, attendees can get lost amidst the date palms, villas, and cactus gardens of the festival grounds while enjoying on-site swimming pools and yoga sessions. You can also enjoy ancient local traditions such as tea ceremonies and hookah, as well experiencing the local cuisine served by handpicked local vendors.

This year’s edition takes place from September 11 to 13. Meanwhile, you can read more about the event here, where you can also buy ticket packages. The full list of first names is below, and more will be announced soon.