Nathan Fake to Release New Album 'Crystal Vision' LP is scheduled for April 7 release.

Nathan Fake will release a new album on his own Cambria Instruments imprint, featuring collaborations with Clark and Wizard Apprentice.

We’re told that Crystal Vision is music for music’s sake, “recorded without angles, agendas, and themes,” so Fake was free to simply continue honing his craft and express himself. It strikes the balance between the rave and contemplative introspection.

“There’s plenty of rawness evident, with spiky sonics keeping ears on high alert, full of endorphin-flooded rave energy,” we’re told.

Alongside the release, Fake has shared The Grass featuring Wizard Apprentice. On the track’s guest, Fake comments: “I fell in love with Wizard Apprentice’s ‘I Am Invisible‘ and felt our musical styles were similar. Their vocals are smooth and clear and sharp at the same time. They’re like a calm within the storm.”

In 2020, Fake released the album Blizzards. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Arrival

02. The Grass feat. Wizard Apprentice

03. Vimana

04. Boss Core

05. Crystal Vision

06. CMD

07. Bibled

08. Hawk

09. AMEN 96

10. Outsider feat. Clark

Crystal Vision LP is scheduled for April 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Grass” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://nathanfake.com/album/crystal-vision">Crystal Vision by Nathan Fake</a>