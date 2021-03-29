Nils Frahm Drops Surprise New Album 'Graz' LP is available now via Erased Tapes.

Nils Frahm has released a new album, Graz, on Erased Tapes.

The album comes out in celebration of Piano Day, the annual celebration Frahm co-founded in 2015.

Frahm recorded all nine tracks in 2009 at Mumuth, the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz, before his Erased Tapes debut of Felt. The London label describes it as a “snapshot of a young Nils.”

While Frahm decided to keep the Graz recordings locked away and instead focus on his close mic’ed, dampened piano explorations that would become Felt, two of the pieces, most notably “Hammers,” lived on as part of his live set. These were re-recorded and released as part of his 2013 record, Spaces.

In November, Frahm released Tripping with Nils Frahm, a concert film and live album.

Tracklisting



01. Lighter

02. O I End

03. Because This Must Be

04. Kurzum

05. And Om

06. Hammers

07. Crossings

08. About Coming and Leaving

09. Went Missing

Graz LP is available now via Erased Tapes. You can stream the album in full via the player below and order it here, where you can also pre-order the vinyl.

<a href="https://nilsfrahm.bandcamp.com/album/graz">Graz by Nils Frahm</a>