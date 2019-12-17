Nils Frahm Shares Annual Christmas Mix Artwork comes from Torsten Posselt.

Nils Frahm has shared his annual Christmas mix, available to stream via the player below.

The Christmas-themed mix is once again compiled in collaboration with long-term collaborator visual collaborator Torsten Posselt, who has delivered the artwork. This is the 16th time Frahm has celebrated the festive period with a Christmas mix, once again utilising records from his own collection.

“This year, Torsten and myself were slightly ahead of schedule, so please enjoy our annual Xmas mix a little earlier than usual. Also, it might just be in time to help ease the pain of my English friends… all you can do now is invest all your money in alcohol, think of something nice and listen to this! Seriously…love to you and yours, keep being nice and a salut to the mighty Santa. Nils and Torsten” — Nils Frahm and Torsten Posselt