Nils Frahm to Release Dub Album with F.S. Blumm '2X1=4' will be out on September 3.

Nils Frahm will release an album of dub with F.S. Blumm, real name Frank Schültge.

2X1=4 is the pair’s fourth album together, following 2016’s Tag Eins Tag Zwei, and it sees them rather unexpectedly exploring a dub sound that both of them have delved into before, but rarely expressed. F.S.Blumm is a co-founder of Quasi Dub Development and released an album in 2014 that featured Lady Ann and Lee Scratch Perry. Frahm often turns to dub studio techniques, particularly across 2018’s All Melody, even though his approach has always been “a little bit more German” than his influences, he says.

“Most of the music you can listen to on the upcoming album was initially developed a few years ago already,” Frahm says. “When Frank and myself wound up work on our album Tag Eins Tag Zwei, we discovered a common love for dub. We recorded some improv sessions to two-track cassette, and kept on making new songs out of these sessions and starting over and over again. It was a process that was time consuming but really fun.”

The album comes via LEITER, a new label Frahm started with his manager, Felix Grimm.

F.S. Blumm put out an album called In Sight last year. More recently, Frahm shared an unreleased album from 2009, Graz.

Tracklisting



01. Desert Mule

02. Presidential Tub

03. Puddle Drop

04. Buddy Hop

05. Sarah & Eve

06. Raw Chef

07. Neckrub

2X1=4 LP will be out on September 3. Meanwhile, you can stream “Desert Mule” in full below and pre-order the album here.