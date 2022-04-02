Oakland’s Space Ghost Delivers New Album on Vancouver Label Pacific Rhythm 'Private Paradise' LP is available now.

Vancouver label will Pacific Rhythm will release a new album from Sudi Wachspress (a.k.a Space Ghost), entitled Private Paradise.

As Space Ghost, Wachspress purveys a soulful breed of deep house that’s sure to make you move.

A resident of Oakland, California, he grew up in a small town a few hours from the East Bay area, but his relationship with house music kickstarted through his teenage years while he studied at the California College of the Arts. As he became deeply engrained in Oakland’s rich experimental music community, he launched Late Feelings, a series of all-vinyl dance parties, and began channeling a profound love for ’80s funk minimalism and ambient lo-fi beats into releases for Sweat Lodge Guru and Astro Nautico. He signed to Tartelet in 2018, delivering 12 cuts which, with their sweeping sci-fi synths and twinkling sound design, recalled Lone’s cosmic psychedelia, but the record still felt uniquely meditative. Aquarium Nightclub, a boogie album inspired by African and Brazilian music from the ’80s, came a year later, then last year Wachspress delivered Dance Planet, an album of shimmering deep house “created to heal and energize.”

Private Paradise is an ode to Wachspress’ time spent at Sea Ranch on the northern California coast, a place he and his partner visit to refresh their spirit and regain optimism for the outside world. Like Dance Planet, Private Paradise possesses a “rare ability to restore, rejuvenate, and inspire through each listen.” We’re told to expect “deep, contemplative, and uplifting audio that compels its listeners to focus on the positive forces in the world and the power of being present in a moment.”

Tracklisting



01. Virtual Age

02. Inner Focus

03. Save Point

04. Sounds of Peace

05. Time Station

06. Heal

07. Private Paradise

08. New Day

Private Paradise LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://pacificrhythm.bandcamp.com/album/private-paradise">Private Paradise by Space Ghost</a>