Object Blue Returns to Tobago Tracks with New EP 'Grotto' EP is scheduled for March 5 release.

Object Blue has unveiled Grotto, a new audio-visual EP on Tobago Tracks.

In 2018, Object Blue released her breakthrough debut, Do you plan to end a siege?, on the London label. Grotto, her latest outing, sees her pursuing a more melodically rich with her music. “Characterized by fleshy synths and drawing on the fantastical, Blue’s pinpoint percussion guides listeners through scenes of both lushness and macabre,” we’re told.

Speaking on Grotto, Object Blue says: “Grotto is a stage. It’s not a soundtrack to an existing play, but whilst creating it I was thinking about the space we move in, the characters we play, the dialogues that happen. Grotto is a bit like if King Lear had been a millennial soap opera with a happy ending; it’s me sublimating my difficult relationship with the home.”

Premiering alongside the release will be a unique virtual live show creatively directed by Object Blue and her wife and creative partner, Natalia Podgórska.

Over the past few years, Object Blue—a Tokyo-born, Beijing-raised, London-based producer—has become one of electronic music’s most crucial new artists. Her third EP, FIGURE BESIDE ME, came in 2019 before her sweltering collaborative club EP with TSVI on Nervous Horizons last year.

Founded in 2014, TT has established itself as a go-to for the most versatile young artists in London and beyond, being home to the likes of Organ Tapes, Object Blue, and Iceboy Violet.

Tracklisting



01. Opened Close

02. Fugitive’s Flourish

03. Exorcism of a Self-help Book

04. Procession Of Healers

05. Closed Open

Grotto EP is scheduled for March 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser for Grotto below and “Open Closed” here.