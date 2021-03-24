Overmono’s New EP is a Welcome Taste of Summer 'Pieces of 8 / Echo Rush' EP is scheduled for April 9 release.

Tom (left) and Ed (right) Russell of Overmono | Photo: Rollo Jackson

Overmono, the collaboration of Tessela and Truss, will release a new 12″ next month.

“Pieces of 8,” the EP’s lead, was one of the tracks played during the duo’s first ever live performance, which was for Boiler Room over five years ago and has been a central part of their live show since. It has been through many iterations since.

On the flip side, “Echo Rush” was a track that Tessela, released name Ed Russell, in his own words, “Found on our laptop one day and had no idea when we wrote it.” It was made on a synthesiser called “the virus” Tessela remembers hearing the track for the first time in a long time when he was late for a festival appearance after a delayed flight. While running up to the stage, Truss, real name Tom Russell, had started playing “Echo Rush” and the memory was sparked. From there, the duo finished the track and have now found a timely release for it.

Tessela and Truss came together in 2016 with the Arla EP on XL Recordings. Last November, they released Everything U Need, a project that followed their 2019 collaborative project with Joy Orbison which gave us “Bromley.” The brothers continued to stay busy in 2020, remixing Thom Yorke’s “Not The News,” which the Radiohead frontman loved so much that he let them release the tracks on their own Polykicks label.

Tracklisting



01. Pieces of 8

02. Echo Rush

Pieces of 8 / Echo Rush EP is scheduled for April 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Piece of 8” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://overmono.bandcamp.com/album/pieces-of-8-echo-rush">Pieces of 8 / Echo Rush by Overmono</a>