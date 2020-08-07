Ozoyo’s New EP is Named After a Mysterious Intergalactic Creature 'Ooo' EP is available digitally now.

Ozoyo has shared Ooo, a new three-track EP.

Ozoyo, from Istanbul, Turkey, is inspired by the rich textures of plants, nature, and space. Collecting old jazz records while studying at university, he had the idea of using samples from these records to create an original mix, and Ozoyo was born. He’s released three EPs, a beat tape, and a couple of singles, all in the realm of lo-fi minimal beats and jazz. His debut album, Motel Lazy, came out on threefinger records last year.

Produced at Ozoyo’s home studio, Ooo features vocal samples, cheap synths filtered with guitar pedals, and broken drums. It’s named after a mysterious intergalactic creature with no gender, and nobody knows where it comes from. The EP’s title is the peaceful “Ooo” tones the creature creates, which can be heard on each track.

Tracklisting



01. Yooo

02. Wooo

03. Hooo

Ooo EP is available digitally now. You can order it here, with a full stream below.

<a href="http://threefingerec.bandcamp.com/album/ooo">Ooo by Ozoyo</a>