PAN Welcomes Kamixlo for Bass-Driven Debut Album 'Cicatriz' LP is scheduled for October 30 release.

Kamixlo will release Cicatriz, a debut album on PAN.

Only just past his mid-20s, Kamixlo, of British-Chilean descent, has been making a name for himself with his dembow and bass-influenced dance deconstructions, releasing three EPs since 2015. He’s also been running the recently defunct Bala Club party and label, named after Japanese pro wrestling group Bullet Club. The night established its own unique style of cross-genre post club music for the margins, while allowing Kamixlo the space to develop his sound—one that was imbued with its own pop immediacy, as well as smatterings of emo, electro, and hardcore.

Cicatriz is named after the Spanish word for “scar,” and we’re told that it takes an energetic tone from the tough times in the Brixton, London-based producer’s life. We can expect a personal album that pitches soft and hard sonics against each other to create an urgent and exciting tension.

The album is mastered by Beau Thomas, and it features artwork by Daniel Swan.

Next month, PAN will release Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin from Eartheater.

Tracklisting



01. The Coldest Hello (Live From The Russian Spiral)

02. Sick

03. The Burning Hammer Bop

04. DKD Lethal

05. Cicatriz

06. Cicatriz X

07. Poison

08. Demonic Y (feat. Felix Lee)

09. Destruction

10. Untitled

11. Azucar (feat. Woesum)

Cicatriz LP is scheduled for October 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sick” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="http://kamixlo.bandcamp.com/album/cicatriz">Cicatriz by Kamixlo</a>