Paris Beatmaker Gus la Tempête Shares Mixtape of Lo-Fi Beats '∆ï∆M' LP is available now.

Gus la Tempête has released ∆ï∆M, a new beat tape.

La Tempête, from Paris, France, is a beatmaker known for his work in Electric Conversation, a Parisian trip-hop band that released two albums in 2007 and 2012. Upon the band’s dissolution, La Tempête has gone out on his own. He released Slow Down Robots, a 7″, in 2011.

∆ï∆M is an abstract beat excursion full of dirty bass and flowing synth lines. It reflects on the tragic loss of la Tempête’s baby girl last year. “I needed to tell some stories about what we’ve been going through after this tragedy,” he explains. “I was away from music and when I got back onto the machines I needed to express myself. It made me feel better doing these beats and I’m glad today to share it.”

We highlighted ∆ï∆M as part of our monthly selections feature, which you can read here.

Tracklisting



01. La Dhuys

02. Incompréhension

03. L’abeille et l’araignée du soir

04. Mea-culpa

05. Opération à cœur ouvert

06. Résilience

07. L’enfant songe

08. Annonce est faite

09. K.O. debout

10. L’échelle des priorités

11. Amour maternel

12. La paix des anges

13. Conceptions

14. Courte distance

15. Entre deux mondes

16. Prophéties

