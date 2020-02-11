Past Palms’ New EP Represents the Changing of Seasons from Winter to Spring 'Vernal' EP will be released on March 20.

Photo | Nuria Rius

Past Palms has unveiled Vernal, his second EP, coming on March 20.

Vernal represents the changing of seasons from winter to spring, and the darkness and light that intertwine along the way. Comprised of dark beats, blooming vocal samples, and water-like ambience, the EP is a “testament” to the “bittersweet contrast” of witnessing new flowers begin to bud, all while the cold effects of winter continue to linger. It follows Past Palms’ debut EP, a self-titled outing released last summer from which XLR8R offered “II. Kentia” as a free download.

The new EP’s first single, “Rainwater,” streaming below, exhibits new territory for Past Palms, with dance-inflected beats and a more expansive song structure, all while retaining a lush and tropical atmosphere.

Past Palms is a New York-based producer creating lo-fi music that blends lush ambient soundscapes, warm nature samples, and bass-heavy beats. In doing so, he aims to encapsulate the feeling of surrounding yourself with an oasis of tropical houseplants while living in a grey, nature-less city.

Tracklisting

01. Equinox

02. Hoya

03. Sun Storm

04. Of Paradise

05. Rainwater

Vernal EP will be released on March 20. “Rainwater,” meanwhile, is available now, and streaming below.