Paul Rose Reignites SCB Alias with Two Cuts of High-Functioning Dub Techno 'Hang Ten' is scheduled for February 11 release.

Paul Rose, better known as Scuba, will release his first original SCB material in three years later this week.

SCB has always been about the “flip side of what I’m doing as Scuba at any given moment,” Rose says. When he first started it back in 2008, it was the first time he’d released anything in the house and techno world.

On the Caibu album, released in 2018, he dug deeper into the darker side of music and that’s “about where I am now with the two aliases,” he continues. The two high-functioning dub techno tracks of Hang Ten are a continuation of some of the musical narratives across that album, and a “very different outlook” to the music that he’s been making as Scuba in the last year or so.

The title-track was Mary Anne Hobbs’ coveted “Techno Tuesday” pick on 6 Music last week, which you can stream below.

The EP lands on Who Whom?, a techno off-shoot of Hotflush Recordings, which has previously issued cuts from artists including Glaskin, Marcus Suckut, and Isaac Reuben.

Last month, Rose released Caibu Redux on Hotflush, as a final cut of the 2018 album.

For more information on Rose, check out his 2015 XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Hang Ten

02. Ten Minus Kicks

Hang Ten EP is scheduled for February 11 release. You can pre-order it here.