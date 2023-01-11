Pavel Milyakov (a.k.a Buttechno) Next on AD 93 'Project Mirrors' LP is scheduled for February 3 release.

AD 93, the London label of Nic Tasker, will start the year with an album from Berlin-based Russian artist Pavel Milyakov, otherwise known as Buttechno.

Project Mirrors, an eight track album, is a collection of loops recorded between 2016 and 2021. It’s the first time that Milyakov has released on AD 93, formerly known as Whities. As Buttechno, he has recorded an XLR8R podcast and put out EPs on The Trilogy Tapes, Incienso, and PSY X records.

The album follows a busy year for AD 93, which included releases from Dylan Henner, Venus Ex Machina, and of course Moin.

Tracklisting

01. Aapril

02. 202 days of summer

03. Raveing

04. Runners

05. Choirs

06. Last Dolphin

07. August Gtr

8. Epic

Project Mirrors LP is scheduled for February 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Last Dolphin” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://buttechno.bandcamp.com/album/project-mirrors">project Mirrors by Pavel Milyakov</a>