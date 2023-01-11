Pavel Milyakov (a.k.a Buttechno) Next on AD 93

'Project Mirrors' LP is scheduled for February 3 release.
AD 93, the London label of Nic Tasker, will start the year with an album from Berlin-based Russian artist Pavel Milyakov, otherwise known as Buttechno.
Project Mirrors, an eight track album, is a collection of loops recorded between 2016 and 2021. It’s the first time that Milyakov has released on AD 93, formerly known as Whities. As Buttechno, he has recorded an XLR8R podcast and put out EPs on The Trilogy Tapes, Incienso, and PSY X records.
The album follows a busy year for AD 93, which included releases from Dylan Henner, Venus Ex Machina, and of course Moin.
Tracklisting
01. Aapril 02. 202 days of summer 03. Raveing 04. Runners 05. Choirs 06. Last Dolphin 07. August Gtr 8. Epic
Project Mirrors LP is scheduled for February 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Last Dolphin” in full below and pre-order here.
