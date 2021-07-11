Peggy Gou Releases Second Summer Single; Listen Now 'I Go' is available now.

Peggy Gou has released I Go, a new single, via her own Gudu Records.

I Go follows the Berlin artist’s Nabi, an evocative piece of slow-burning electronic pop, inspired by ’80s synth classics, the piano pieces of Erik Satie, and the ’80s and ’90s Korean songs Gou’s mother used to play at home. I Go takes inspiration from a similar era but this time the energy comes from Gou’s love of ’90s dance anthems.

“When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have rave culture like there was in the UK. ‘I Go’ is a tribute to that era, my own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving,” Gou says. The lyrics are inspired by a note she wrote on her phone in 2019, staring at herself in the mirror of an airport toilet. She adds: “I looked so exhausted but there was no way I wasn’t going to keep going! ‘I Go’ is basically me motivating myself, finding courage, and returning to a feeling of innocence. I hope people feel the same sense of positivity when they hear it.”

Artwork comes from Jeeook Choi.

Tracklisting



01. I Go

I Go is available now, with a full stream below.

<a href="https://peggygou.bandcamp.com/album/i-go">I Go by Peggy Gou</a>