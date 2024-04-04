Peggy Gou’s Debut Album is Incoming 'I Hear You' LP is scheduled for June 7 release.

Peggy Gou will release her debut album this summer.

According to XL Recordings, who’ll release the album, I Hear You is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist. It features previous singles like “(It Goes Like) Nanana” and her Lenny Kravitz collaboration, “I Believe in Love Again.”

Across 10 tracks, it sees Gou “stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ’90s house music.”

“I Hear You is more than just my debut album,” Gou says. “It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Tracklisting

01. Your Art

02. Back To One

03. I Believe In Love Again with Lenny Kravitz

04. All That feat. Villano Antillano

05. (It Goes Like) Nanana

06. Lobster Telephone

07. Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)

08. I Go

09. Purple Horizon

10. 1+1=11

I Hear You LP is scheduled for June 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “1+1=11,” the closing track, in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://peggygou.bandcamp.com/album/i-hear-you">I Hear You by Peggy Gou</a>

Photo: Park Jong Ha