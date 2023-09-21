People People Next on Yoyaku’s YYK No Label 'Out of Our Hands' LP is scheduled for September 29 release on vinyl.

Yoyaku‘s YYK No label has released the debut album of People People, a collaboration between André Baum and Gulp, born Gonzalo Perez Scartascini.

On Out of Our Hands, the Berlin-based pair—coming from New York and Argentina respectively—deliver a “cinematic world built from dynamic instrumentals, intimate lyrics, mysterious melodies, drone riffs, and subtle distorted effects,” we’re told.

“21st century synth sparkle meets guitar grit and vocoders, hip-hop influenced backbeats, and numerous sonic twists,” the label continues, “all working together to create a vivid and timeless tapestry.”

The album will appeal to both fans of adventurous electronic music in search of new sensory experiences and lyric-minded listeners keen for a narrative journey.

After a chance meeting in Berlin in 2016, Baum and Gulp spent the next years exploring their mutual range of tastes in the studio, creating a modern blend of electronica, alternative, techno, synth-pop, and downtempo. They released Shock & Awe on Lamache‘s Discobar label in 2020, which came with a Ricardo Villalobos remix.

Tracklisting



01. Hide and Seek

02. Dreaming with You

03. Doubled Sided

04. Running Home

05. Demon

06. Let It Go

07. After the Night

08. Get Ready

09. Gone Slow

Out of Our Hands LP is scheduled for September 29 release on vinyl, with digital available now. You can stream clips below and order here.