Pessimist Next on AD 93 with Hardcore and Jungle 'Blue 09' EP is scheduled for August 26 release.

Bristolian producer Pessimist will release a new EP on AD 93‘s Blue series.

Blue 09 compresses two club-ready tracks of “hardcore / jungle techno done my way,” Pessimist, real name Kristian Jabs, says.

Jabs’ earlier releases have landed on Ilian Tape, Blackest Ever Black, and his own Pessimist Productions. For more information on Jabs and his work, check out his XLR8R podcast.

“These are two tunes for the dancefloor,” Jabs says. “No messing around, straight to the point.”

Blue 08, the previous edition in the London label’s series, came in the shape of a compilation featuring Sapphire Slows, Mucho Sueño, and more.

In September, AD 93 will release the debut album of Coby Sey.

Tracklisting

01. MDZhB

02. Danger

Blue 09 EP is scheduled for August 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Danger” in full below and pre-order the EP here.

<a href="https://ad93.bandcamp.com/album/blue-09">Blue 09 by Pessimist</a>