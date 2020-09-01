Peter Broderick Releases ‘Blackberry,’ his First Vocal Record in Five Years 'Blackberry' is available digitally now.

Peter Broderick has released Blackberry, his first vocal record in five years.

Hailing from Oregon, United States, and currently based in Ireland, Broderick is a multi-instrumentalist and singer. In recent years, he’s been working on the archives of Arthur Russell, hired to perform audio restoration, editing, and mixing for the latest posthumous release by the cult icon. He released his Music For Falling From Trees LP on Erased Tapes in 2019.

Broderick recorded Blackberry, an eight-track album, in his London bedroom. He plays all the instruments on the record, and the closing song features additional vocals from his wife, Brigid Mae Power, and his stepson Seán Power.

The album subject matter is wide-ranging. Broderick touches on family and on the connection we all need as social animals. He also writes about technology and whether it will save or doom us. And he also focuses on nature, about foraging and the importance of engaging with the outside world in cities and in the country.

“In a time when us humans are coming face to face with the impact of our actions on the environment at large, I strongly advocate for engaging with our local landscapes,” Broderick tells XLR8R.

As you’d expect, this is connected to the album title. Broderick continues: “When I first became obsessed with foraging edible wild plants a few years back, I wasn’t particularly excited about the humble blackberry, but I would soon return with great passion to this familiar fruit of my youth. Even in our most urban environments, the gnarled and resilient blackberry vines continue to weave themselves throughout, as if to keep reminding us where we come from.”

Blackberry is available digitally now, and a physical release will come on October 30. You can stream it in full below and order via Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting



01. Stop and Listen

02. But

03. What Happened To Your Heart

04. The Niece

05. Ode To Blackberry

06. Let It Go

07. What’s Wrong With A Straight Up Love Song

08. Wild Food

<a href="http://peterbroderick1.bandcamp.com/album/blackberry">Blackberry by Peter Broderick</a>