Peter Van Hoesen to Release First Album in 10 Years

Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits is the Belgian producer’s first album since 2013’s Life Performance on Germany’s Tresor label. It lands on Vlek, in Brussels, Belgium, and comprises nine tracks of dense, obscure, and metallic techno.
Along with the likes of Rrose, who delivered an XLR8Rpodcast last year, Peter Van Hoesen produces, releases, and performs an exquisite and psychedelic breed of techno. For more information, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Eeica 02. Time To Regress 03. Schemerzone / Voor JMH Berckmans 04. Disco Discourse Disaster 05. Ebbinghaus Shuffle 06. Theme From Late Checkout 07. Nirvana Short Circuit / Listening to Cells 08. Fringe Operation 09. Twilight Static Dilemma
Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits LP is scheduled for March 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Twilight Static Dilemma” in full via the player below and pre-order here.
