Peter Van Hoesen to Release First Album in 10 Years

'Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits' LP is scheduled for March 1 release.

Peter Van Hoesen will release a new album in March.

Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits is the Belgian producer’s first album since 2013’s Life Performance on Germany’s Tresor label. It lands on Vlek, in Brussels, Belgium, and comprises nine tracks of dense, obscure, and metallic techno.

Along with the likes of Rrose, who delivered an XLR8R podcast last year, Peter Van Hoesen produces, releases, and performs an exquisite and psychedelic breed of techno. For more information, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Eeica
02. Time To Regress
03. Schemerzone / Voor JMH Berckmans
04. Disco Discourse Disaster
05. Ebbinghaus Shuffle
06. Theme From Late Checkout
07. Nirvana Short Circuit / Listening to Cells
08. Fringe Operation
09. Twilight Static Dilemma

Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits LP is scheduled for March 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Twilight Static Dilemma” in full via the player below and pre-order here.