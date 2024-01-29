Peter Van Hoesen to Release First Album in 10 Years 'Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits' LP is scheduled for March 1 release.

Peter Van Hoesen will release a new album in March.

Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits is the Belgian producer’s first album since 2013’s Life Performance on Germany’s Tresor label. It lands on Vlek, in Brussels, Belgium, and comprises nine tracks of dense, obscure, and metallic techno.

Along with the likes of Rrose, who delivered an XLR8R podcast last year, Peter Van Hoesen produces, releases, and performs an exquisite and psychedelic breed of techno. For more information, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Eeica

02. Time To Regress

03. Schemerzone / Voor JMH Berckmans

04. Disco Discourse Disaster

05. Ebbinghaus Shuffle

06. Theme From Late Checkout

07. Nirvana Short Circuit / Listening to Cells

08. Fringe Operation

09. Twilight Static Dilemma

Towards the Center of Time and Surrounded by Spirits LP is scheduled for March 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Twilight Static Dilemma” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://petervanhoesen.bandcamp.com/album/towards-the-center-of-time-and-surrounded-by-spirits">Towards the center of time and surrounded by spirits by Peter Van Hoesen</a>