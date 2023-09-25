Portable Next on Circus Company with New Album 'Augmented Dreams' LP is scheduled for October 13 release.

Alan Abrahams (a.k.a Portable) is back with a new album on Circus Company.

Augmented Dreams refers to the use of everyday technological advancements to achieve what were once only dreams or visions of past generations. It serves as an imaginative yet hyperrealist narrative on how humanity’s fascination with and reliance on ever-advancing technology defines the times we find ourselves in.

Sonically, we’re told to expect a “sonic soundtrack for the ages.”

Portable’s previous albums have landed on Perlon, !K7 Records, and ~scape. He released My Sentient Shadow on Circus Company in 2022.

Tracklisting

01. The Pull of Time

02. Guiding Me

03. Parallax

04. The Color of Static

05. Begin Again

06. I Need You

07. Beacon

08. Are We Not Above It? feat. NiQ E & L_cio

09. The Mycorrhizal Network

10. Augmented Dreams

Augmented Dreams LP is scheduled for October 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Color of Static” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://portableakabodycode.bandcamp.com/album/augmented-dreams">Augmented Dreams by Portable Aka Bodycode</a>