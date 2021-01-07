Rising Vietnamese-American Songwriter nenci Prepares Two New Singles "Underneath the Moon" and "Lydia" land next week.

nenci, a queer Vietnamese-American songwriter from Vallejo, California, will release two new tracks next week in collaboration with Leviathe.

“Underneath the Moon” and “Lydia” blend classical flute, California hip-hop, and experimental R&B. They represent a departure from nenci’s past releases, including 2019’s tomorrow, for sure EP, in that they have a heftier tone through growling synths, low kicks. There’s also levitating flute arches and tape-sampled vocals.

While nenci’s previous work has been focused on trauma and mental health struggles, these two new tracks harness the beauty of the imagination when in pursuit of romance.

nenci, real name Nancy Tran, is based in Oakland, and her work is embedded in ’80s and ’90s R&B. Leviathe is also a Queer Vietnamese-American musician that produces out of Different Fur studios in San Francisco, California.

Tracklisting



01. Underneath the Moon

02. Lydia

“Underneath the Moon” and “Lydia” will land on January 11 and 12 respectively, and they’re available to pre-order via Text Me Records here. Meanwhile, you can stream “Underneath the Moon” exclusively in full via the player below.