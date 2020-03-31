GARZA of Thievery Corporation, Mike Shannon as Blue Fields, and Toada Next on XLR8R+ A collection of downtempo, jazz, and pensive grooves.

We’re ready to announce the 20th edition of XLR8R+—yep, a milestone of sorts.

These are challenging times for everyone as the music industry grinds to an almost complete halt, with few, if any, live concerts taking place at all. It’s unseemly to be talking too much about new music at this time, but we hope that this month’s XLR8R+ package can bring a little joy.

We open the package with Rob Garza, one half of Thievery Corporation and a pioneer of the West Coast’s electronic music movement. For this month’s XLR8R+, he’s delivered an exclusive remix of “Floating Inside My Bones,” a track off the debut GARZA EP, refitting the original with a breakbeat framework and floating atmospheres.

As an addition this month, we’ve included a feature with Garza, in which he discusses the making of his remix and his processes in Ableton. You can also download the Ableton Live project for the track via XLR8R.

Up next is Toada, the Lisbon artist now based in Berlin whom we discovered and signed via the newly launched XLR8R submissions portal. His track, “Brisas De Lisboa,” is a delicate slice of emotive electronics that captures Toada’s nostalgia for Lisbon summers.

Closing the package is Mike Shannon, the Berlin-based Canadian, as Blue Fields, his downtempo jazz alias. The track, a dreamlike electronic jazz outing, features Takeshi Nishimoto on guitar.

Our artwork this month comes from Will Canning, a Sydney-born musician and designer living in Los Angeles. The cover he’s made blends heat-maps with medical imagery. “Maybe on a subconscious level,” he says, “it’s informed by the swift global spread of COVID-19.”

Mastering is by Kamran Sadeghi.

The package, including the tracks, zine, and wallpaper artwork, is downloadable via Bandcamp once you subscribe. Until this Friday, April 3, all new XLR8R+ subscribers will get their first 60 days free.

You can stream snippets of the release below, along with a preview of this month’s zine.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated subscription service. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased across XLR8R’s channels and to the XLR8R+ community, as well as exclusive editorial content, mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, playlists, and more. You can find out more here.