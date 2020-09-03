Rødhåd and Vril Explore the Concept of “Out of Place Artefacts” on New Concept Album
'Out of Place Artefacts' LP is scheduled for October 20 release.
Rødhåd and Vril have collaborated on a new concept album.
Out Of Place Artefacts grew out of a spontaneous jam session in 2017. The duo became inspired by the concept of “out of place artefacts,” things that could not possibly belong to the time period or place in which they were found.
The two producers reunited in the studio with the idea to subvert the expectations of their previous work, experimenting over two sessions in 2018 and 2019. The result is a record that showcases a different palette of sounds and tempo to their respective solo records. We’re told that the album is suited for deep listening, and that a mystic tone is set from the start, gripping the listener throughout the whole run time.
The album arrives on WSNWG, Rødhåd’s own platform. His most recent release was MOOD, an ambient album put out as a free download.
To learn more about Vril, check out is intoxicating XLR8R podcast here. You can read more about Rødhåd’s studio processes in his XLR8R feature here.
Artwork is Daniel Martin Diaz.
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. ENNOCH
A2 / 2. APOPHENIA
A3 / 3. DEMENTOR
B1 / 4. ORELA
B2 / 5. GEOMANTIC
B3 / 6. MOSCOVIUM
C1 / 7. ATAKAMA
C2 / 8. NAZCA
D1 / 9. PROCYON
D2 / 10. KYBALION
D3 / 11. DOGON
Out of Place Artefacts LP is scheduled for October 20 release on WSNWG. Meanwhile, you can stream a video for “APOPHENIA” below and pre-order the album here.