Rødhåd and Vril Explore the Concept of “Out of Place Artefacts” on New Concept Album 'Out of Place Artefacts' LP is scheduled for October 20 release.

Photo | Denis Grabe

Rødhåd and Vril have collaborated on a new concept album.

Out Of Place Artefacts grew out of a spontaneous jam session in 2017. The duo became inspired by the concept of “out of place artefacts,” things that could not possibly belong to the time period or place in which they were found.

The two producers reunited in the studio with the idea to subvert the expectations of their previous work, experimenting over two sessions in 2018 and 2019. The result is a record that showcases a different palette of sounds and tempo to their respective solo records. We’re told that the album is suited for deep listening, and that a mystic tone is set from the start, gripping the listener throughout the whole run time.

The album arrives on WSNWG, Rødhåd’s own platform. His most recent release was MOOD, an ambient album put out as a free download.

To learn more about Vril, check out is intoxicating XLR8R podcast here. You can read more about Rødhåd’s studio processes in his XLR8R feature here.

Artwork is Daniel Martin Diaz.

Tracklisting



A1 / 1. ENNOCH

A2 / 2. APOPHENIA

A3 / 3. DEMENTOR

B1 / 4. ORELA

B2 / 5. GEOMANTIC

B3 / 6. MOSCOVIUM

C1 / 7. ATAKAMA

C2 / 8. NAZCA

D1 / 9. PROCYON

D2 / 10. KYBALION

D3 / 11. DOGON

Out of Place Artefacts LP is scheduled for October 20 release on WSNWG. Meanwhile, you can stream a video for “APOPHENIA” below and pre-order the album here.