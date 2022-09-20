Rødhåd and Vril Return as Out of Place Artefacts 'II' LP is scheduled for September 22 release,

Rødhåd and Vril will release a new album as Out of Place Artefacts.

As its name suggests, II is the second album the German pair have worked on together, following 2020’s self-titled outing. On this occasion, they venture “significantly deeper” into the spheres of electronic music, we’re told, exploring a wide range of drums and breaks, as well as focusing on flickering sound sketches and elusive noises “whose origin will have to remain a mystery for the listener.”

The album’s 13 tracks aim to leave the listener in the “inexplicable realms between the dancefloor and deep listening,” featuring layered, intricate arrangements that “become their own microcosms, forming a radiant universe as a whole album.”

The album lands on Rødhåd’s WSNWG label.

Tracklisting

01. PANGAEA

02. WELTRON

03. NIMBUS MM

04. ASTROLABIUM

05. UNIVERSIAN

06. BLACK GOO

07. MELIORISM

08. NIBIRU

09. CLARION

10. SECURITY LOOP

11. VANITAS

12. KOSMOGENESIS

13. TRISKAIDEKA

II LP is scheduled for September 22 release, with a vinyl copy following on October 22. Meanwhile, you can stream “NIBIRU” in full below and pre-order here.

