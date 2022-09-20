Rødhåd and Vril Return as Out of Place Artefacts
Rødhåd and Vril will release a new album as Out of Place Artefacts.
As its name suggests, II is the second album the German pair have worked on together, following 2020’s self-titled outing. On this occasion, they venture “significantly deeper” into the spheres of electronic music, we’re told, exploring a wide range of drums and breaks, as well as focusing on flickering sound sketches and elusive noises “whose origin will have to remain a mystery for the listener.”
The album’s 13 tracks aim to leave the listener in the “inexplicable realms between the dancefloor and deep listening,” featuring layered, intricate arrangements that “become their own microcosms, forming a radiant universe as a whole album.”
The album lands on Rødhåd’s WSNWG label.
Tracklisting
01. PANGAEA
02. WELTRON
03. NIMBUS MM
04. ASTROLABIUM
05. UNIVERSIAN
06. BLACK GOO
07. MELIORISM
08. NIBIRU
09. CLARION
10. SECURITY LOOP
11. VANITAS
12. KOSMOGENESIS
13. TRISKAIDEKA
II LP is scheduled for September 22 release, with a vinyl copy following on October 22. Meanwhile, you can stream “NIBIRU” in full below and pre-order here.