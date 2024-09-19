Rødhåd Delivers ‘Fabric Presents’ Mix 'fabric presents Rødhåd' will land on September 27.

Rødhåd is next up for the fabric presents mix series.

Out on September 27 through fabric Records, the mix features 28 unheard tracks from established and upcoming artists in the techno sphere, including SAMA, .VRIL, and DVS1.

The mix showcases the German artist’s “unparalleled ability to blend raw sounds with evocative melodies,” we’re told, “crafting a sonic landscape that is both intense and mesmerizing.”

Two of the tracks—Rødhåd’s “Inception Report” and “Nightlife Experiences” feat. Theo Nasa—are now available to stream.

For more information on Rødhåd, real name Mike Bierbach, check out his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Rødhåd “Inception Report”

02. Clotur “Apexis”

03. Beste Hira “Time”

04. Casual Treatment “Falling Backwards”

05. Mathys Lenne “The Moon Speaks”

06. Rill “Molar”

07. Arkan “The Ones Who Suffers”

08. Rødhåd “Nightlife Experiences” feat. Theo Nasa

09. Delano Legito “Kyoshi”

10. DVS1 “Droid”

11. Inox Traxx “DSF”

12. SAMA “Can You Find Meaning Within”

13. Ignez “First Light”

14. Nastia Reigel “Chaotic”

15. UFO95 “Suspense”

16. A Morgan “I Don’t”

17. Alarico “Hubris”

18. Peryl “Eternal Delay”

19. HIGHLIMITER “Lost In Fractals”

20. Tascamboy “Recovery”

21. Rene Wise “Children Of The Night”

22. Klint “Drunk With Fuel”

23. Marcal “Fear Is Your Enemy” (Space Mix)

24. Augusto Taito “Mi Tierra”

25. Phil Berg “Photons”

26. Holden Federico “Close”

27. .VRIL “Pump Out Kids”

28. Out Of Place Artefacts “Science Faction”

fabric presents Rødhåd will land on September 27. Meanwhile, you can stream Rødhåd’s own “Inception Report”” and “Nightlife Experiences” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

