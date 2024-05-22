RS Produções’ Nuno Beats Next on Príncipe

Sai Do Coração is a “very brave, romantic improbability,” we’re told, which averts from “DJ bravado and dancefloor top speed.” We’re told to expect a collection of “richly percussive, slow tempo” cuts, but overall the album is “simple, direct, and yet sophisticated.”
RS Produções is made up of DJ-producer Nuno Beats, DJs Nulo and Lima, plus producer Farucox and MC Pimenta. The founder, DJNarciso, who released an XLR8R podcast, himself DJs and produces, but he releases rarely. The group is based in Rinchoa, a short drive from Lisbon, and it’s known for tight, across the board grooves, working melody and metal beats with equal proficiency.
Tracklisting
01. Sai do Coração 02. With Wine 03. Me Cuna 04. Confusão no Ghetto 05. 7 Apaixonados 06. Muito Sono 07. N_Dengue 08. Na Morau
Sai do Coração LP is scheduled for June 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track in full below and pre-order here.
Photo: Marta Pina.
