Salami Rose Joe Louis Next on Brainfeeder with New Album
'Akousmatikous' LP is scheduled for May 19 release.
Lindsay Olsen, better known as Salami Rose Joe Louis, will release a new album on Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder.
Drawing from her studies in planetary sciences, Olsen explores ideas of multiverses and climate change through the lens of jazz, rock, and hip-hop, and vocals. She signed to Brainfeeder to release 2019’s Zdenka 2080 and 2020’s Chapters of Zdenka, which were packed with short bursts of experimental pop, abstract beats, and bedroom R&B songs that described a future dystopian Earth in the year 2080 that has been mis-managed by unethical governments and corporations.
As on previous releases, Olsen primarily worked alone to write, record, produce, and mix this record on her beloved Roland MV-8800 music workstation, but she did bring in some of her favourite musicians: Soccer96, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Juuwah, Brijean, Sergio Machado Plim, Danalogue, Jason Lindner, Dakim, and Dan Nicholls.
“I am a very introverted producer which has sometimes hindered me from pursuing collaborations in the past as I am shy to work with others in person,” Olsen says. “Having the opportunity to collaborate via the internet was a wonderful experience and led to some beautiful connections and new friendships.”
The title track, “Akousmatikous” featuring Soccer96) comes with an animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada.
The album artwork is by Winston Hacking, best known for his collaborations with Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Animal Collective, Andy Shauf, and BADBADNOTGOOD.
Tracklisting
01. Akousmatikous feat. Soccer96
02. Dimensional Collapse
03. Always on my Mind
04. Fireflies
05. Dimcola Reprise
06. “Propaganda” with Brijean
07. Zee Complex
08. The Giddy Aquatic
09. Sugar Coating
10. Proof is in the Pudding
11. Cathartic Interlude
12. Pushing Me
13. Gradients
14. Losing Steam
15. Zaza Flip
16. Exhaustion and the Open Mind
Akousmatikous LP is scheduled for May 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Akousmatikous” feat. Soccer96 and “Propaganda” with Joe Louis and Brijean in full below and pre-order here.