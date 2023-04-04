Salami Rose Joe Louis Next on Brainfeeder with New Album 'Akousmatikous' LP is scheduled for May 19 release.

Lindsay Olsen, better known as Salami Rose Joe Louis, will release a new album on Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder.

Drawing from her studies in planetary sciences, Olsen explores ideas of multiverses and climate change through the lens of jazz, rock, and hip-hop, and vocals. She signed to Brainfeeder to release 2019’s Zdenka 2080 and 2020’s Chapters of Zdenka, which were packed with short bursts of experimental pop, abstract beats, and bedroom R&B songs that described a future dystopian Earth in the year 2080 that has been mis-managed by unethical governments and corporations.

As on previous releases, Olsen primarily worked alone to write, record, produce, and mix this record on her beloved Roland MV-8800 music workstation, but she did bring in some of her favourite musicians: Soccer96, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Juuwah, Brijean, Sergio Machado Plim, Danalogue, Jason Lindner, Dakim, and Dan Nicholls.

“I am a very introverted producer which has sometimes hindered me from pursuing collaborations in the past as I am shy to work with others in person,” Olsen says. “Having the opportunity to collaborate via the internet was a wonderful experience and led to some beautiful connections and new friendships.”

The title track, “Akousmatikous” featuring Soccer96) comes with an animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada.

The album artwork is by Winston Hacking, best known for his collaborations with Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Animal Collective, Andy Shauf, and BADBADNOTGOOD.

Tracklisting



01. Akousmatikous feat. Soccer96

02. Dimensional Collapse

03. Always on my Mind

04. Fireflies

05. Dimcola Reprise

06. “Propaganda” with Brijean

07. Zee Complex

08. The Giddy Aquatic

09. Sugar Coating

10. Proof is in the Pudding

11. Cathartic Interlude

12. Pushing Me

13. Gradients

14. Losing Steam

15. Zaza Flip

16. Exhaustion and the Open Mind

Akousmatikous LP is scheduled for May 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Akousmatikous” feat. Soccer96 and “Propaganda” with Joe Louis and Brijean in full below and pre-order here.

