Salsapunk Group Contento’s New Video Depicts Colombia’s Natural Beauty 'Lo Bueno Está Aquí' LP is scheduled for November 6 release.

Colombian group Contento have shared the video for the second single off their upcoming album, Lo Bueno Está Aquí, meaning The Good Is Here.

Made up of Geneva-based artist Paulo Olarte, who is also a member of Acid Coco and El Dragón Criollo, and Barcelona-based DJ and producer Sebastian Hoyos (a.k.a. Sano), Contento look to make “a new salsa sound that will make you want to discover some of the older sounds,” Olarte explains. It’s a modern take on salsa they describe as “salsapunk” that combines cumbia and Nuyorican boogaloo, with a dash of soukous, in a “retro-smart” way.

The new album, which is set to drop via El Palmas Music, presents eight tracks that form a rhythmic and nostalgic wonderland, crafted with “what they have at hand,” which, in this case, was a collection of vintage drum machines, bass, keys, and guitars. They recorded it between 2016 and 2019, meeting on and off in Barcelona and Geneva to lay down some of their ideas. The eight best numbers became Lo Bueno Está Aquí.

The group have now shared a video for album cut “Pao Palante,” which uses stunning cinematography to showcase Colombia’s beauty, from the picturesque landscapes to the people and its gloriously uplifting music.

You can stream “Paso Palante” below, with the track available for pre-save on streaming platforms here. Lo Bueno Está Aquí can be pre-ordered via El Palmas Music’s Bandcamp page ahead of its November 6 release. You can view a tracklisting below.

Tracklisting



01. Dale Melón

02. Loco Por Tu Amor

03. Lo Bueno Está Aquí

04. De Todas Maneras

05. Paso Palante

06. Las Gotas

07. Pelo Negro

08. Enlulao