SBTRKT Announces Third Album with New Track 'The Rat Road' is scheduled for May 5 release.

Photo: Nick Walker

SBTRKT will release his third studio album in May.

Seven years in the making, The Rat Road signifies a “pivotal period of evolution” for the British producer, real name Aaron Jerome Foulds, we’re told. Musically it’s an “expansion” on his previous records, including 2014’s Wonder Where We Land on Young and 2016’s Save Yourself, which he self-released.

The album has a “purposefully wider” and “more layered” sound and features the previously released track, “FORWARD” featuring LEILAH.

“This album has been my most sonically ambitious record to create, following my own musical path, which isn’t based on others’ perceptions of what SBTRKT should be,” SBTRKT says.

The album’s title is a play on the concept of the rat race. It’s partly based on SBTRKT’s own challenging experiences within the music industry.

Alongside the announcement, SBTRKT has shared “Waiting” featuring Teezo Touchdown, which you can stream below.

SBTRKT emerged in the early 2010’s, going onto release two albums on Young. He has worked with the likes of Little Dragon, Sampha, and Drake.

The Rat Road is scheduled for May 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Waiting” below and pre-order the album here. We’ll add a tracklisting as it becomes available.