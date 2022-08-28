Seahawks Return with Latest Cosmic Odyssey 'Infinite Echo' LP is scheduled for November 4 release.

Seahawks, the collaboration of Jon Tye and Pete Fowler, will release a new album of mystic pop, sparkling new age, and psychedelic ambience in November.

Infinite Echo is the British pair’s first album since Eyes of the Moon, released in 2019. All 10 tracks emerged from a series of scraps and vignettes informed by a “breadth of eclectic chillness,” we’re told, from mid-’80s digital new age in the Higher Octave vein and Michael McDonald remixed by Oneohtrix Point Never. These were fleshed out with Lyra Pramuk’s “Siren Songs” application and Holly Herndon’s “Holly+” software.

Despite the technological innovations at play, the record ranks among the most “overtly emotive” in the pair’s decade-plus discography, with soprano saxophone, synths, and snippets of heavenly voice sitting atop low-slung bass. We’re told that it’s “more DMT than marijuana.”

“The results sound elevated and ineffable, like music heard at the edge of dreams, hinting at worlds yet to come,” says Cascine, the New York label behind the release.

Since forming in Cornwall, England, in 2009, Tye and Fowler have collaborated with Laraaji, Peaking Lights, Laurel Halo, and more

Tracklisting



01. Beams of Love

02. Galaxy Time

03. Sometimes We Fly

04. Space Oracle

05. The Other Shore

06. Spirits Guide Us

07. Falling Into Space

08. Forever Now

09. We Are Dream

10. Blue Surround

Infinite Echo LP is scheduled for November 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Beams of Love” in full below and pre-order here.