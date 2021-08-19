SHERELLE’s New Compilation Highlights Underrepresented Black Talent 'BEAUTIFUL PRESENTS: BEAUTIFUL VOL.1' is scheduled for August 31 release.

SHERELLE will release a compilation highlighting some of her favorite Black electronic artists.

The 18-track release comes out on BEAUTIFUL, the British artist’s platform she created last year in response to the lack of Black representation within the mainstream scene. It features exclusive tracks from the likes of Karen Nyame KG, Tim Reaper, Taahliah, Roska, Kessler, Nia Archives, and Scratcha DVA. There’s also a track from Loraine James, who recently contributed an XLR8R podcast, and SHERELLE features on a track by WALTHAMSTOW DOGS.

“I am super happy to finally introduce the BEAUTIFUL compilation. This has been one of the most ambitious projects I have ever worked on and the people involved are all artists that over the last year I have been wanting to work with,” SHERELLE says. “They are some of the very best artists of the electronic scene.”

“To me, BEAUTIFUL is a label and platform that belongs to and is for cultivating new and exciting music. Cultivating scenes within the Black and LGBTQI+ music community in and around Europe. BEAUTIFUL will make it easier for future generations and help protect and grow the scene into something beautiful,” she continued.

In July, SHERELLE released her debut EP, 160 Down the A406.

Tracklisting



01. Gayance, KALLITECHNIS – GAYANCE “Sirens” feat. (KALLITECHNIS)

03. Karen Nyame KG “THE PSA”

03. Roska “Wave It”

04. TAAHLIAH “Electronica Vividness”

05. FX093 “Loyalty”

06. Tim Reaper “Potato Water”

07. WALTHAMSTOW DOGS “Gentrification” (feat. SHERELLE)

08. GROVE “Raised Fists” (F*CK YOU UP)

09. Nia Archives “Consume Me”

10. worko! “suxcess”

11. SCRATCHA X MILES “MARIAH”

12. Otik “The Blind Cow”

13. Loraine James “Street Fight PT.2”

14. :3LON “Fragile”

15. Kareem Ali “Believe”

16. SCAPA “Saint”

17. Kessler “Cognitive Bias”

18. Sheba Q & No Nation “Period 3C”

BEAUTIFUL PRESENTS: BEAUTIFUL VOL.1 is scheduled for August 31 release. Meanwhile, you can stream :3LON’s “Fragile” in full below and pre-order here.

