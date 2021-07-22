Simo Cell Announces First Solo Record Since 2018 'YES​.​DJ' is scheduled for September 21 release.

French producer Simo Cell has unveiled YES.DJ, his first solo record since 2018 on TEMƎT Music.

YES.DJ is a “celebration of dance music culture” comprising six “heavy-duty, titanium-plated bangers.” We’re told that “bouncy, punchy production and trouser-flapping bottom-end ensure maximum floor damage,” but beyond that are “subtle complexities,” with each piece “full of detailed flourishes where assorted sounds chop and interweave.”

“I’ve explored a wider range of tempos than before, with tracks ranging from 100 to 160 BPM. I covered a lot of different genres on this record, all styles that I love to play out,” Simo Cell says. “It’s exactly the same as the way I built my DJ sets: high energy plus versatility, with a very personal approach. Pent up frustration from lockdown is why there’s so much energy on the record.”

The release comes with a fanzine curating photos taken by Simo Cell of drinks tokens from clubs around the world.

Simo Cell, originally from Nantes, France, has released on Livity Sound’s Dnuos Ytivil, Batu’s Timedance, and Lavibe. Most recently, he put out Kill Me Or Negotiate, a collaboration with Egyptian artist Abdullah Miniawy via Brothers From Different Mothers. Last year, he released a back-to-back mix cassette with Skee Mask.

Tracklisting



01. Short Leg

02. Cegetel

03. Whispers

04. YES.DJ

05. FARTS

06. not all it’s cracked up to be

YES​.​DJ is scheduled for September 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Short Leg” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://simocell.bandcamp.com/album/yes-dj-mini-album-fanzine">YES.DJ (mini album + fanzine) by Simo Cell</a>