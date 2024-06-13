Skee Mask Drops Surprise Album 'Resort ' LP is available now.

Skee Mask, or Bryan Müller, has shared a surprise album on Ilian Tape.

Resort is the Munich artist’s fourth solo album as Skee Mask, following the inimitable Compro, which he released in 2018, and Pool, in 2021. In 2016, he also released Shred.

Sonically, it comprises 12 tracks of ambient, breakbeat, IDM, and techno.

Tracklisting

01. Hedwig Transformation Group

02. Nostaglitch

03. Reminiscrmx

04. Element

05. Waldmeister

06. Daytime Gamer

07. Schneiders Paradox

08. BB Care

09. Terminal Z

10. Hölzl Was A Dancer

11. 7AM At The Rodeo

12. Vitamin 313

Resort LP is available now. You can stream the album in full below.

<a href="https://iliantape.bandcamp.com/album/itlp19-resort">ITLP19 – Resort by Skee Mask</a>