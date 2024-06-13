Skee Mask Drops Surprise Album
'Resort ' LP is available now.
Skee Mask, or Bryan Müller, has shared a surprise album on Ilian Tape.
Resort is the Munich artist’s fourth solo album as Skee Mask, following the inimitable Compro, which he released in 2018, and Pool, in 2021. In 2016, he also released Shred.
Sonically, it comprises 12 tracks of ambient, breakbeat, IDM, and techno.
Tracklisting
01. Hedwig Transformation Group
02. Nostaglitch
03. Reminiscrmx
04. Element
05. Waldmeister
06. Daytime Gamer
07. Schneiders Paradox
08. BB Care
09. Terminal Z
10. Hölzl Was A Dancer
11. 7AM At The Rodeo
12. Vitamin 313
Resort LP is available now. You can stream the album in full below.