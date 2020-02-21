Sofie Sings on New Stones Throw Single 'Truth of the Matter' is available now.

Sofie has released a new single, “Truth of the Matter,” available now via Stones Throw. The single’s video, directed by Ross Harris and Folerio Milano, stars Gary Wilson.

“Truth of the Matter” is the first song that Sofie has written with lyrics: “The chords and lyrics came to me simultaneously and I couldn’t get them out of my head, so I sat down on this old Korg in my university’s basement and figured it out,” she explains. The single is inadvertently influenced by her idols Todd Rundgren and Gary Wilson, and so when Peanut Butter Wolf and Harris suggested Gary could be in the video, “it was magic on the spot,” she recalls.

Sofie’s last single, “99 Glimpses,” was released late last year, which continued her relationship with Stones Throw. She has curated releases like Sofie’s SOS Tape and collaborated with artists like MNDSGN, and she was also a member of the original Boiler Room crew in Los Angeles. We can expect more music from Sofie this year.

You can stream Sofie’s XLR8R podcast here.

“Truth of the Matter” is available now, with the video streaming below.