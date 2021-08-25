Stephan Bodzin Announces Third Album with Lead Single 'Boavista' (single version) is available now.

Stephan Bodzin has announced Boavista, his third album, by releasing its lead single on Afterlife.

Recorded during the pandemic, Boavista is a result of the lockdown period. Without being able to travel, Bodzin had the chance to look back on the vast archives of music he has recorded but never finished. So while spending time in Brazil, he picked his 25 favourites and finished them properly, with the best 17 making up the album. His aim was to tell a story with each track, “to paint musical pictures that conjure up very real emotions in the listener.”

We’re told to expect an “exquisitely crafted album of rich, synth-heavy electronic music that takes you into new worlds of emotion.” As always, playing the album live was in the back of Bodzin’s mind throughout the creative process.

The album is scheduled to land on Herzblut Recordings on October 11 but the title-track is now available alongside a remix from Innellea.

Bodzin’s last album, Powers of Ten, came out in 2015. He celebrated it with an XLR8R podcast, which you can check out here.

We’ll add the album tracklisting once it becomes available.

Tracklisting



01. Boavista

02. Boavista (Innellea Remix)

03. Boavista (Synthapella)

Boavista (single version) is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.