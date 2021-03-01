Steve O’Sullivan to Present Minimal Techno Album on Nina Kraviz’ Trip 'green trax' LP is scheduled for March 12 release.

Steve O’Sullivan will release a new album on trip recordings, the label of Nina Kraviz.

Almost all the works on green trax originally surfaced between 1995 and 1999 on Green/As It Is, the now-defunct minimal techno label set up by O’Sullivan. The release should be seen as a compilation of the label’s finest works, plus some previously unreleased tracks that O’Sullivan found on data tapes in his archive.

O’Sullivan is a UK-based producer releasing on Sushitech and on his own Mosaic label. He’s inspired by Moritz von Oswald and Mark Ernestus, and produces slowly evolving, soulful club tracks. For more information on O’Sullivan, check out his Artist Tips feature here, where he offers some important practical advice for approaching labels with demos.

Tracklisting



01. vert (unreleased extended mix)

02. glas

03. wyrdd

04. berdea

05. viridi

06. grænn

07. hijau (unreleased) 08 aħdar

09. zelenyy (unreleased) 10 verde

11. prásinos

12. kijani

13. kore

green trax LP is scheduled for March 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “berdea” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://triprecords.bandcamp.com/album/green-trax">green trax by steve o'sullivan</a>