Stream Four Hours of Ryan Elliott The mix celebrates the third release of Faith Beat.

Photo || Lotte Thor

Ryan Elliott has shared a new mix, recorded live for KMA60 in Berlin.

There’s no information about the mix, other than that it’s a Christmas special. It celebrates the third release of Elliott’s Faith Beat label, by Bruce Ivery. Launched in 2019, the label plays home to music that is thoughtful and loose. Elliott describes it as an “organic extension” of his passions as a DJ, producer, and voracious record collector.

Elliott grew up as a DJ in Detroit, but came into his own in Berlin, and his sets expand on each city’s styles. He’s a resident DJ at Berghain and Panorama Bar, and he refuses to be aligned with just techno or house, instead highlighting their optimal overlaps. Check out his XLR8R podcast here and stream his latest mix via the player below.